A teenager has been airlifted to a major trauma centre following a stabbing in New Addington

A teenager remains in hospital following the broad daylight attack that took place in front of shoppers. A crime scene has been established.
London Ambulance Service says they were called today at 3.25pm to a stabbing in Central Parade.
A teenager was treated at the scene and taken to a major trauma centre as a priority after being established at the scene by doctors
An air ambulance was called to the scene.
An ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer, a clinical team leader were also there.
A spokesperson for London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 3.25pm today (9 November) to reports of a stabbing on Central Parade, New Addington.
“We sent an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer, and a clinical team leader. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.
“We treated a teenager at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre as a priority.”
The Met police have been approached for comment