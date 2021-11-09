BREAKING LONDON New Addington

A teenager has been airlifted to a major trauma centre following a stabbing in New Addington

November 9, 2021
1 Min Read

A teenager remains in hospital following the broad daylight attack that took place in front of shoppers. A crime scene has been established.

London Ambulance Service says they were called today at 3.25pm to a stabbing in Central Parade.

A teenager was treated at the scene and taken to a major trauma centre as a priority after being established at the scene by doctors 

An air ambulance was called to the scene.

An ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer, a clinical team leader were also there.

A spokesperson for London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 3.25pm today (9 November) to reports of a stabbing on Central Parade, New Addington.

“We sent an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer, and a clinical team leader. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated a teenager at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

The Met police have been approached for comment

