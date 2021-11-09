18 new Special Constables will be patrolling the streets of Kent after successfully passing their final exams

The officers will begin working across the county after Thursday 18 November 2021 and will take on the status of fully warranted police officers.

They will begin by working alongside police constables and special tutors where they can put their theoretical knowledge into practice and work towards gaining their ‘Directed Patrol Status’ that, once attained, will permit them to work independently.

The officers began attending tuition sessions in May and have since been voluntarily attending training on alternate weekends and a weekday evenings. In addition to this they have dialled into live online tuition and completed training packages at home. Once they had completed officer safety training they sat, and passed, five exams.

Special Inspector Ken Goddard said: ‘These volunteer officers have worked incredibly hard, studying law and procedures and attending numerous training sessions. Now they have passed their final exams they can go on to work within their neighbourhoods and make a positive contribution to the community they serve.’

If you are interested on becoming a Kent Special Constable please visit our website: Special constable | Kent Police