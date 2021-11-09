BREAKING HAMPSHIRE SOUTHAMPTON

The body of a teenage boy has been found during the search for a missing person in Southampton

November 9, 2021
1 Min Read
 
The family of missing Marcel Wochna, aged 15, have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers. Identification of the body has taken place.
Marcel was last seen at around 11.55pm on Sunday 7 November in the Cobden Bridge area.
