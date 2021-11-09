The body of a teenage boy has been found during the search for a missing person in Southampton
Fire crews to remain overnight following Sandown Hotel fire
As investigations into the cause of a fire that ripped through two hotels in Sandown on the Isle of Wight some thirteen hours after the fire broke out...
Fire Crews Tackle Van Fire in Freshwater
Firefighters stationed at Freshwater are responding to a Van that has burst into in the Freshwater Bay area this lunchtime (Monday 16th April). The green Fiat...
Camper Van catches fire in Portsmouth
A camper van was left gutted following a blaze at the top of Frensham Road in Portsmouth. Traffic backed up in and around Tescos Fratton and Goldsmith Avenue...
Police Close Gosport Road After Two Vehicle Collision
Hampshire Police have closed Hill Park Road in Gosport this afternoon after a two vehicle collision. Emergency services are on the scene. Hampshire Fire and...
Man Dies following fatal collision in Kingestion
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 30s sadly died following a single vehicle collision on the A240 on Friday evening (August 11th). The...
A man who caused the death of a #Maidstone resident following an unprovoked and violent assault has been jailed for manslaughter
Lance Colston was sentenced today at Maidstone Crown Court to seven years and five months’ imprisonment, after the assault led to the death of 55-year-old...
Concern for missing teenager Amanda Ditrichova
Amanda, who is 15 years old, was reported missing from the Normanton area around 2.50pm yesterday (Thursday 20 May). She has very long black, wavy hair, which...
All companies must send their accounts, reports and confirmation statements to Companies House every year. If a company’s accounts are filed late, the law imposes an automatic penalty
Teenager dies at scene of A34 Horror Crash
Police have sadly confirmed the pedestrian involved in a collision on the A34 this morning died as a result. The 19-year-old, from Billericay, Essex, was...
Serious collision in Maidstone after two youths on bike
Sutton Road in Maidstone remains under lock down near to the KFC after a serious collision. Specialist Officers from Kent Police SCIU unit are at the scene...
The University of Portsmouth has appointed a new Pro Vice-Chancellor Global Engagement.
The University of Portsmouth has appointed a new Pro Vice-Chancellor Global Engagement. Chris Chang is currently Pro Vice-Chancellor Corporate Marketing...
Ten police officers hit with Acid during Drugs Raid in Barnet
A number of officers have been injured following a police operation in Barnet. At around 12pm on Wednesday, 23 September, officers attended an industrial area...
Two thieves have been jailed after targeting Pensioner on London buses
Kristian Dolinski, 43, of Hogarth Road, Queensbury was sentenced to three years and nine months’ imprisonment on Wednesday, 15 January. David Glowacki, 33, of...
From midnight charges apply to drop off outside the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport
Dropping someone off by car outside the terminal buildings at Gatwick? The drop off zones are located directly outside the airport terminals and are the most...
An armed robber who carried out a series of offences in West London has been jailed for sixteen years
An armed robber who carried out a series of offences in West London has been jailed for sixteen years. Ronald Alexander, 49 of Netherwood Road W14, was handed...
A suspect is to appear in court after allegedly assaulting a police officer in Maidstone
At around 5.05pm on Sunday 7 March 2021, a patrol was called to concerns for the welfare of a person in Sandling Road. An officer attended Staceys Street...
Appeal to find missing man from Tonbridge Wells
Information is sought to help find a man who has been reported missing from Tunbridge Wells. Chris Wright was reported missing on 2 January 2019 and was...
Surrey Shopkeeper tried to overcharge Pensioner
The owner of this shop was trying to sell to an old lady cheap paracetamol for £5.00 a packet and £7 for a small hand sanitizer…. And we are meant to...
Fatal collision closes the A2 near Canterbury after car loses control hitting central barrier
Police and Highways England have closed part of the Coastbound A2 near Wincheap on the outskirts of Canterbury following a fatal collision in the early hours...
Police launch Manhunt after blood bath stabbing in busy city centre Portsmouth
A manhunt is underway to find a knifeman after a 19-Year-old was stabbed in broad daylight in a busy city centre Hampshire Constabulary have today launched a...
Chemical spill closes major link from the M3 motorway
A suspected chemical spill has closed a number of roads in Surrey including Junction 3 of the M3. People in Lightwater have been told to keep their doors and...
Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle serious collision in Southampton The collision has occurred on Marsh Lane in Southampton. Police and...
Person killed after being hit by a train near Hartley Witney
A person has sadly died after being struck by a train near Hartley Witney this evening. The incident happened near to Pale Lane Farm Winchfield on...