A Manchester man who used the encrypted phone network EncroChat to import cocaine worth £1.6m has today pleaded guilty
Two stabbed in Chislehurst
Police say they were called at 20:52hrs tonight to Belmont Road following reports of men fighting. Two men were found with stab wounds (apparently by the...
Police called to Newport Library after man tried grabbing young girls
Officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and the Isle of Wight ambulance have been called to Newport library on the Isle of Wight this evening. it is...
The next phase of the COVID vaccinations will continue to prioritise people by age and not their occupation to avoid slowing the rollout down
People aged 40-49 will be the next in line to get a vaccine after all vulnerable groups and the over-50s are covered.
Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a collision on Regent’s Park Outer Circle, near the junction with Clarence Terrace, NW1
At approximately 4.30pm on Wednesday, 24 March, a white Citroen Berlingo 625 van was involved in a collision with a cyclist on the Outer Circle...
Can you help police trace missing Mark Firth, 21, from Maidenhead who may have travelled to Basingstoke
He was last seen at 1.15am on Monday at Wokingham Train Station. He is believed to be wearing dark green jogging bottoms and top, a navy “puffa” style...
A train running in northern France hit a group of migrants walking along the tracks near Calais, killing one person and injuring three others, local authorities said on Twitter
Franck Dhersin, vice president of the Hauts de France region, said all victims were from Eritrea, adding one of the three injured people was in a state of...
Appeal to help find missing 83 year old Portsmouth Pensioner Dawn Glover
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for information to help find missing 83-year-old Dawn Glover? She was last seen leaving an address on Old...
Authorities in Cyprus and the Isle of Man are desperate to find family members of a British woman whose body has lain unclaimed in the morgue of Paphos hospital since her death seven months ago in January
Unless a family member can be found in the next few months, Patricia Lambert will be given a ‘paupers’ funeral by the state. On top of that, fraudulent...
A 24-year-old man from Epsom has been sentenced to a total of 28 months in jail at Guildford Crown Court for a multitude of offences
Connor Higgs of Gatley Avenue, Epsom, was sentenced on Monday, 16 November, for four separate offences relating to a residential burglary, including 1 count...
CCTV images have been released following an attempted break-in a laptop was stolen from the raid in Rochester
CCTV images have been released following an attempted break-in at a block of flats being renovated in Rochester. At around 2.40am on Monday 2 August 2021, a...
Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have today, Friday 7 August, arrested a man in north London on suspicion of terrorism offences. The 29...
A man has been sentenced to imprisonment for his involvement in county drugs lines in West Oxfordshire.
Nicco Dojon Pascal, aged 28, of Craneshill Drive, Bicester, was convicted at Oxford Crown Court He pleaded guilty to three counts of being concerned in the...
Appeal for witnesses after two men attacked in Watts Park Southampton
Police are appealing for witnesses following an attack on two men in a Southampton park. The men were in Watts Park, off Cumberland Place, in the early hours...
Charge brought in connection with deaths of three men in Redbridge
A man has been charged by homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command, while one man arrested remains in custody. Two men were arrested following the...
Three men who raped a 16-year-old schoolgirl jailed for a combined total of 45 years
Three men who raped a 16-year-old schoolgirl after she was held against her will have been jailed for a combined total of 45 years. Roberto French, 22 of...
Homeowner watches in horror as arsonists pour petrol through letterbox to set fire to their home
The owner who we are not naming watched in horror as a pipe was pushed through the letterbox of their home. I was thinking it was going to burst into...
Dash footage appeal after West Malling hit and run
Privately held CCTV and dashcam footage is sought following a collision in West Malling. Kent Police was called at 4.07pm on Wednesday 11 March 2020 to reports...
No arrests after man is stabbed in Wandsworth
#Section60 in place for the borough of Wandsworth until 8.15amon the 08/09/20. Police were called at approx 4.35pm on 07/09 to reports of a man stabbed in...
Police are concerned for the welfare of missing man Garry Norwood. Garry, 56, was reported missing from his home in Eastbourne on Friday (May 7) having last...
Police in Southampton are appealing for a key witness to come forward as part of a assault investigation. It was reported to police that between 2.50am and 2...
Cancer conman jailed for assault and coercive behaviour
An abusive boyfriend from #Sittingbourne who lied that he had terminal cancer in order to control and manipulate his partner has been sentenced to prison...
Police launched murder investigation in Enfield
A murder investigation has been launched in Enfield after a woman was fatally attacked at a residential address.Police were called at 7..23pm on...
Murder charge over Eastleigh Man stabbing
Officers investigating after a man was found with life-threatening injuries, and who subsequently died, in Eastleigh have charged a 36 year-old man with murder...