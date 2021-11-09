A man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property and a woman has been taken to hospital after a collision on Tooting

Police were called at 4.20pm on Tuesday, 9 November to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Tooting High Street

Officers and London Ambulance Service [LAS] attended.

The pedestrian, a woman believed to be in her twenties, was taken to hospital by LAS and we await an update on her condition.

A man was arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property. He remains in police custody.

A number of roads are closed in the area.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has footage should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 5095/9NOV.