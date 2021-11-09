The mother of a 10-year-old boy who was killed by a dog has paid tribute to her “beautiful” and “sweet” son
Pack your bags and prepare to be transported across the globe when you enter the World Music Village at Victorious
Victorious Festival is excited to announce a brand new area for 2016! The World Music Village, will be brought to you by Arms Around The Child, an...
Fire crews from across Portsmouth tackling six pump fire
Fire crews from Cosham, Southsea, Havant and Portchester have attended a fire that started in an electricity fuse box and then spread to the ground floor of...
Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Ilford Stabbing
Police were called at 6.26pm on Wednesday, 20 October to report that a teenage boy was found injured in Charter Avenue, Ilford. Officers attended along with...
Serial rapist sentenced to more than 20 years in prison
Jamie Rogers, 33 of Hanworth in Feltham pleaded guilty at Kingston Crown Court on 13 December 2019 to 12 counts of rape, 15 counts of assault by penetration...
Fire crews have been called to tackle a car engulfed in flames on the A2 near Eltham on Saturday afternoon. Drivers are facing delays after a road closure on...
Four smartphones stolen during Ashford Robbery
CCTV images of three men who may have information on a robbery at shop in Ashford have been released by Kent Police in a renewed appeal for information. Four...
A man has been sentenced to 28 months imprisonment for possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply
A county lines drug dealer has been jailed after he was caught with heroin and crack cocaine in Commercial Road, Hereford. On 6 October, Robin Naughton, 41...
Police renew appeal over child sex attack
Detectives appealing for information in connection with the sexual assault of a child are releasing a further image if a man they would like to speak to...
Police are investigating an unexplained death in Neasden
Police are investigating an unexplained death in Neasden. Officers were called at 08:16hrs on Monday, 25 November, to Lovett Way, NW10. A body had been found...
Yobs Force closure of Poplar Southsea Cafe
A break-in at a popular local café and tea room has forced the business to close for the foreseeable future. Jam & Bowler, at the junction of Albert...
Long delays on A3 northbound after vehicle rolls
Drivers are facing long delays on their rush hour commute after one lane on the A3 northbound is closed near Brook. Emergency services were called on Wednesday...
Major search for missing Fleet man Mark Baldwin
Mark Baldwin left his home on Kenilworth Road, Fleet at around 10.30am this morning (Sunday 14 May) to go out for a run. He hasn’t returned home and together...
One man got out of the van, approached her and asked the woman for her name. He then told her to get in the vehicle
Do you recognise this man? Officers investigating an incident in Sywell Country Park, near Northampton, On Thursday, November 5, have issued an e-fit of a man...
Four fire crews tackled blaze in Reading at Newsagent
Twenty firefighters tackled a blaze that broke out in a stockroom we can reveal. Engines from across Reading and Wokingham were called just before 10am on...
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was brutally stabbed to death on the doorstep of his own home in Kent
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was brutally stabbed to death on the doorstep of his own home in Maidstone in Kent. Two men arrived at the...
Police appeal for witnesses follow fatal collision in Wool
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam to come forward as they investigate a fatal road traffic collision in Wool. Dorset Police...
Over 180 romance fraud, or dating fraud, crimes were reported to Action Fraud in the same period with just over half of the victims being female
Across Kent victims of romance fraud reported losses of £1.8 million between August 2019 and August 2020. Over 180 romance fraud, or dating fraud, crimes...
The family of Leonid Yurievich Laboshin have paid tribute to him
He sadly died following an incident in Pinnocks Way, Botley on Sunday 17 October. Leonid was born in St Petersburg in Russia. His family said: “Leonid was an...
Power cut hits hundreds of home in Newport
A power cut has hit approx 300 homes across nine post coded areas of Newport this evening. Scottish and Southern Electricity Network engineers are aware of the...
Missing Karen Davis from Crawley has connections to York
Police and family in Crawley are concerned for the welfare of a missing local woman, Karen Davis, 56, who was last seen in the town on 2 November. Karen is...
Isle of Wight Set to Lose St Mary’s Hospital roundabout
The three-lane roundabout near St Mary’s Hospital, Newport may be replaced by a new scheme featuring traffic lights, under revised plans and following public...
First picture of Baby found abandoned in a bush in Hackney
Police have launched an appeal to trace the mother of baby that has been found in Hackney Officers are appealing for the mother of a newborn baby found in a...
Pedestrian hit by Car in Ryde
A Shopper has been taken to hospital with “non life-threatening injuries” after being hit by a car outside the Edinburgh Woollen Mill store on...
Thames Valley Police has launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Milton Keynes
Thames Valley Police has launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Milton Keynes. Police and South Central Ambulance Service attended a...