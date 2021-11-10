Crews from Amesbury Fire Station, Pewsey Fire Station and two technical rescue teams from Trowbridge Fire Station were assisted by colleagues from Wiltshire Police and South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust last night as a man was rescued from fast flowing water beneath the sluice gate at The Old Mill in #Netheravon.

Members of the public had alerted emergency services after hearing cries for help and had located the casualty and secured him with a rope to prevent him being washed downstream. Crews from DWFRS and Wiltshire Police were able to use a ladder to assist the gentleman up a steep bank to safety before he was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital.

It’s so important to take care around water – accidents happen, making sure you know what to do could save a life.