A man who sexually abused a young child for four years has been jailed for two decades after his victim bravely spoke out

Phillip Greenwood, aged 71, began to target the girl in 2007, when she was aged just six, and went on to abuse her until 2011, when she moved out of the county aged 10.

The girl kept what had happened to her a secret until November 2018, when she bravely disclosed the years of abuse she had suffered at Greenwood’s hands, which included him both molesting her and forcibly making her touch him.

An investigation was launched by Northamptonshire Police, and Greenwood went on to be charged with four counts of sexual abuse against a child under the age of 13.

Following a trial in August this year, Greenwood was convicted by a jury of one count of rape, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

At Northampton Crown Court on Monday, November 1, Greenwood, formerly of #Rushden, was given a total custodial sentence of 20 years, with a further two years to be served on licence. He was also placed on the sex offenders’ register.

Speaking afterwards, investigating officer Detective Constable Nicky Webb, of the Force’s Child Protection Team, said: “To say I am thrilled at this sentence would be an understatement – to see Phillip Greenwood jailed for so long is a brilliant and fitting outcome to our investigation.

“The victim has shown incredible bravery throughout this case, including being present in court to see the man who caused her so much pain and harm rightly jailed for a very long time.

“Every child has a right to grow up free from fear and abuse and I hope this case demonstrates our dedication and determination to pursue justice for anyone who has suffered like this.

“Regardless of when it happened, please report it to us – we will believe you, we will support you, and we will do our utmost to ensure those responsible are brought to book for their crimes.”

*This release and custody image have been released with the support and agreement of the victim, who has life-long anonymity as a victim of sexual abuse.*

Northamptonshire Police takes all reports of sexual assault or abuse very seriously, regardless of when it happened. Report via 101, online at www.northants.police.uk/RO or in an emergency, call 999.

Find further advice and support here: https://www.northants.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault/