A judge has jailed a man for five years after a jury found him guilty of rape

Jamie Speller raped the woman, who was known to him, inside her home on 17 November 2018.

On 14 December he assaulted her by pushing her over two times as she walked home, causing her to fall and hit her head.

The victim reported the incidents on 16 December and Speller was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.

The 30-year-old of Riverhead Close, Sittingbourne, denied the charges, and made the victim endure a trial.

The case was delayed due to Covid-19 but the trial recently went ahead at Maidstone Crown Court and a jury found Speller guilty of both charges on Monday 8 November 2021.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Hollie Brown said: ‘After the incidents Speller claimed he was remorseful and that he regretted his actions, however when it came to court he decided to plead not guilty and put the victim through the trauma of a trial.

‘The victim has waited a long time to get her justice due to Covid and I wish to commend her bravery and courage.’