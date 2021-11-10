BREAKING LONDON MISSING RUISLIP

Hana, 92 was last seen on Tuesday heading  to #Ruislip Woods

November 10, 2021
#Missing Hana, 92 was last seen at 4.15pm on 9th November 2021  heading #Ruislip Woods She was last seen wearing a beige short jacket and dark trousers. She may be aided with two walking poles. Any information  please call police on 999 or Missing People on 116000 quote our reference CAD 6736/09NOV

 
