Hana, 92 was last seen on Tuesday heading to #Ruislip Woods
Man taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Morden
Man taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Morden Police were called to Malling Gardens in Morden at 7.37pm on Wednesday following a report of...
Nine charged after Croydon drugs raids
A number of people have been charged with drug offences following a series of early morning warrants across two days in Croydon. A total of 11 warrants were...
A2 coast-bound two lanes closed following collision
The A2 Coastbound by Cobham Services. Lanes 3 and 4 are closed due to a collision. Traffic Officers from Highways England are on route. Delays on approach...
George Collison was last seen in the Grange Road area of Gillingham at around 11am on Saturday
Police in Kent are appealing for information into the whereabouts of a man reported missing from Medway. George Collison, 28, was last seen in the Grange...
Fires crews from Three station from across the Isle of Wight were mobilised to the Isle of Wight Prions estate following a cell fire this evening. Fire engines...
A West Midlands Ambulance Service technician has tragically died whilst on duty in Herefordshire this morning
The ambulance crew were on route to a 999 call when an object struck the ambulance’s windscreen at 8am. It happened at the junction of Moreton Road and the...
Armed Trio Jailed for a total of 32 Years over Winchester Jewellers Robbery
Three men have been jailed for a total of 32 years after their armed raid on a jewellers was foiled within minutes by Hampshire officers. David George, 21, of...
Camper Van catches fire in Portsmouth
A camper van was left gutted following a blaze at the top of Frensham Road in Portsmouth. Traffic backed up in and around Tescos Fratton and Goldsmith Avenue...
Police officer given the push after using police vehicle and nicking fuel whilst off duty
A detective constable has been dismissed without notice following the conclusion of a misconduct hearing on Thursday, 29 October. Detective Constable Dean...
Officers searching for a missing Poole man are renewing their appeal for the public’s help – with a new image of him being released
Alan Wilson, who is 60 years old, was reported missing just after 11am on Saturday 31 July 2021. He had last been seen in Ringwood Road at around 4.30pm on...
Police are appealing for help to find missing 24-year-old Bradley Hannibal-Lofting from Woking
He was reported missing from his home around the end of September 2021. Bradley is described as having dark brown shoulder-length hair, blue eyes, and being...
Updated on Brent shooting a man has been arrested for possession of a firearm after shots fired
Police say they were called at around 2am on Sunday, 13 June, to reports of shots fired in the area of Barry Road, NW10. A 26-year-old man was taken to...
Lucy Murder Suspect Remanded to Prison after failing to co-operate with police
A man at the centre of a Southampton Murder investigation has been remanded to prison after facing charges of failing to co-operate with police. Stephen...
Arrest made by police over Maidenhead Rape
Police arrest man on suspicion of rape in Maidenhead. The victim, a man in his twenties, informed a member of the public at around 3.30am yesterday (1/6) that...
Southampton roof top pair on released on bail by Police
The two men arrested for firearm offences in connection with the incident in Southampton city centre have been questioned and released on conditional bail to...
Man shot after slashing police officer
Police were called at 9.43pm on Tuesday, 19 March to Knights Close, Hackney, following reports of a domestic disturbance at a residential address. A 28-year...
Man who stabbed victim more than twenty times is jailed for attempt murder
A violent assault which saw a man sustain more than 20 knife wounds has resulted in the offender being jailed for 15 years. John Brazil repeatedly used the...
Asda has slashed the cost of fuel at all its petrol stations as the country enters a second lockdown
Asda has slashed the cost of fuel at all its petrol stations as the country prepares to enter a second lockdown. As of yesterday (November 3), the budget...
COVID19 Death Toll nearly hits 20,000 mark
As of 9am 24 April, 612,031 tests have concluded, with 28,532 tests on 23 April. 444,222 people have been tested of which 143,464 tested positive. As of 5pm on...
Search for burglar who broke into Tenterden home
An investigation has been launched after a woman found a burglar inside her home in Tenterden. Kent Police officers were called to Springfield Avenue in St...
Detectives have made six arrests and safeguarded a number of victims from brothels in Westminster
Detectives have made six arrests and safeguarded a number of victims from brothels in Westminster as part of an operation to crackdown on sexual exploitation...
Woman found murdered in Cowley property
The Major Crime Unit from Thames valley police has launched a murder investigation. At around 5.11am today (17/6) Police were called to an address in Lytton...
Murder investigation launched following fatal stabbing in Newham after double stabbing
Police were called at 1.41am on Friday, 6 August to reports of a stabbing in Henniker Road, E15. Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service...
Police are currently on scene dealing with a collision after a heavy goods vehicle overturned on the A3
A road closure is in place on the northbound A3, from the Sheet on-slip until the Liss junction. Driver are being advised users take an alternative route.