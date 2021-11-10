UPDATED:Manhunt after gang carry out ram raid in Tenterden

Information is sought following an aggravated burglary at a shop in Tenterden.

Shortly before 5.45pm on Tuesday 9 November 2021, a dark-coloured Mercedes 4×4 reversed into the front of the business in the town’s High Street.

Four men, all of whom had their faces covered and wore dark clothing, then entered the premises and stole jewellery before getting back into the vehicle and driving off in the direction of Rolvenden. No injuries were reported.

Police were called and officers attended the scene. A vehicle was subsequently seized and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist detectives, is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting 46/228312/21.