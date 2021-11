She has been missing from her home in Hastings since 4.45pm on Tuesday (November 9).

She is described as white, 5’5” tall, of medium build with brown hair and blonde highlights. She is wearing black leggings, a leopard print crop top, a black fluffy coat and is carrying a pink handbag.

Bethany is known to frequent the Queens Road area of Hastings and Alexandra Park.

If you see her, please contact police via 101, quoting serial 1360 of 09/11.