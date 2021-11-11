Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal road traffic collision in #Royston

The incident occurred on the A10 Melbourn Road, near the junction with Coombelands, at around 10.40am yesterday (Tuesday 9 November). Two cyclists and a lorry were involved.

Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the ambulance and fire services.

One of the cyclists, a man aged in his 50s, sadly passed away at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The second cyclist, a woman also aged in her 50s, fell to the ground but was not seriously injured.

Sergeant David Burstow from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident, or the events prior to it and has not yet spoken to police. We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage.”

You can report information by:

Filling out our online reporting form at herts.police.uk/report.

Speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Calling our non-emergency telephone number 101 (in an emergency, always dial 999).

Please quote ISR 216 of 9 November.

A man aged in his 60s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.