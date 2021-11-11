BREAKING GUILDFORD MISSING SURREY

Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding missing 14 year-old Jalen from Guildford

November 11, 2021
1 Min Read
 
When officers last spoke to Jalen, he was in Brixton with friends, having been missing since around 1.30pm this afternoon, Wednesday 10 November. He told officers that he was getting on a train but did not disclose his destination.  Police understand that he is now in the Manchester area, and we are extremely concerned for his welfare.
Jalen is described as a white but mixed race male. He is 6ft 1in tall, of large build and with brown, slicked back hair which is long on top.
He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit and a dark charcoal grey, hooded parker-coat.
Officers  are asking for the public’s help in finding Jalen. If you have seen him recently, or have any further information, please call 999 immediately, quoting reference number PR/45210119206/SURREY.
