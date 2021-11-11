Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding missing 14 year-old Jalen from Guildford
You may also like
An 18 year-old man from London has been charged following two further arrests as part of our enquiries into the rape of a 19 year-old woman in Buckland
Police were called to Turner Road just before 1am on Sunday 20 September after the victim reported that she had been raped by a man shortly beforehand...
Man who rammed Edmonton Police Station remanded in custody
A man has today, Friday 13 November, appeared in court in connection with an incident at Edmonton Police Station, in north London. Adam Pawlowski, 45, of...
A driver who killed his 22-year-old passenger in a crash on the A27 at Polegate had many opportunities to stop before he fell asleep at the wheel
Niklaus Warner, 29, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving when he appeared at court on June 23...
Officers continue to appeal for help in finding Christopher Fisher
Officers are seeking help from residents and dog walkers to help find a vulnerable missing man from Headcorn. Christopher Fisher (known as Chris), who is 31...
A suspect has been charged with multiple offences including two incidents of spitting at police officers
Jonathon Newman, 23, of Station Road East, Canterbury, was arrested at 2.30pm on Wednesday 17 March 2021 when Kent Police received a report of threatening...
Sadly the motorcyclist, a man in his forties from Buckinghamshire, died at the scene
Officers are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on Welders Lane, Chalfont St. Peter, Buckinghamshire. At around 6.25am on Saturday...
Ashford girl named after fatal M20 collision
Officers have renewed an appeal for information following a fatal road traffic collision on the M20 in the early hours of Sunday, 14 June 2020. ...
Police officers pull woman from River Thames
Two Kingston police officers have been praised for their bravery after they leapt into cold waters to rescue a woman who had fallen into the River Thames on...
Police have charged a 17-year-old youth from the London area with the murder of 33-year-old Lee Turner, who was attacked in the Pinehurst area of Swindon on Sunday
The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon. He is currently in police custody and is...
Murder investigation after triple stabbing in Harrow
Police were called at approximately 7.15pm on Sunday, 13 December to reports of a stabbing in St Anns Road, Harrow. Officers and London Ambulance Service...
There is currently a large emergency service presence in Regents Park
A grenade was found in the Regent Park canal by some fishermen. The item has now been made safe and Police will be leaving the scene.
Detectives investigating an attempted murder in Brixton have made an arrest
An 18-year-old man was arrested today, Monday, 12 April on suspicion of the attempted murder of James Bascoe-Smith, aged 17. He was taken to a south London...
First picture of Reading Terror suspect
The man held on suspicion of killing three people at a park in Reading is Khairi Saadallah. The 25-year-old from the town was arrested at the scene on Saturday...
Man crushed to death by shop roller shutter in Woking
A man has been crushed to death by a roller shutter whilst working at a commercial premies in Woking. Emergency services were called just after 9am to...
A family man was stabbed to death when he interrupted his daughter’s birthday barbecue to help a neighbour attacked by youths in a noise row
A family man was stabbed to death when he interrupted his daughter’s birthday barbecue to help a neighbour attacked by youths in a noise row. James...
Limehouse Link Tunnel closed after vehicle crashes during Police pursuit
A1203 Limehouse Link Tunnel is currently blocked eastbound due to a police-led incident involving a vehicle failing to stop for Police and subsequently...
M20 closed Coastbound following life changing collision
The M20 motorway has been closed after two lorries have been involved in a crash on the coastbound carriageway about one mile before Ashford. A two others...
The family of a man who died in a collision on the A3057 in Andover on 6 October have paid tribute to him
At 7.17pm we were called to the A3057, Winchester Road, where the incident took place. A three-wheeled black Yamaha motorcycle was travelling north along...
Ewelina Wisniowska, 35, has been missing from her home in the Rodbourne area of Swindon since Monday
Police appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a woman who is missing in Swindon. Ewelina Wisniowska, 35, has been missing from her home in the...
Three arrested after £5 million pounds of drugs are seized at the port of Dover
Three people have been arrested after unconnected seizures of cocaine earlier this week. A void in the floor of one HGV contained 140 kilos (street value £14m)...
First patient who had COVID19 leaves Bognor Hospitial
An incredibly moving moment at Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital today, as their first COVID-19 patient heads home through a corridor of applause. We’d...
Emergency services called to London Heathrow after Plane is in collision with a tug
Fire crews were scrambled to London Heathrow just before 7pm on Wednesday evening following an incident involving an Iberian plane and a push back tug. The...
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Portsmouth in the early hours of Saturday, 9 June. Officers were called just before 1am to...
Man who spat in police officer’s face and claimed to have Coronavirus is locked up
A man spat in a police officer’s face while claiming to have Coronavirus after a report of a fight in St Ann’s. Joshua Staples, 25, was locked up for a total...