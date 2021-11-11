Police are urgently appealing for the public’s help in tracing a woman who has gone missing

Todi Oluwatodimu-Gold has been missing since around 7.25am this morning (10/11) after she was seen exiting her vehicle on the hard shoulder of the M40 southbound between junctions 5 and 4.

Police received numerous calls reporting a woman who appeared to be in distress. Officers responded and located a blue Kia Ceed with a partial registration number of AG08.

However, Todi had already left her vehicle and may have entered fields or nearby woodland.

Despite an extensive search of the area, her current whereabouts are unknown.

Todi is described as an African-Caribbean lady, aged between 40 and 45 years-old with a slim-medium build.

She is around 5ft 4ins tall and was wearing dark-coloured clothing and possibly a leopard-print jacket.

Inspector Andrew Deane, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “This is a concerning incident and we are becoming increasingly concerned for Todi’s welfare.

“She left her vehicle on the hard shoulder of the motorway on foot, but despite a search of the area, we have not been able to locate her.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the area this morning and believe that they have seen Todi, to please contact 101, quoting reference number 43210507913.

“Similarly, if you see Todi, please contact us on 999 immediately.

“Todi, if you do see this message, please get in touch with police or your family.

“We are very concerned for you, and you are not in any trouble, but we need to know that you are safe.”