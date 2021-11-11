A man has been handed a life sentence and told he must serve a minimum of 24 years in prison for murdering David Teague in a horrifying attack
You may also like
A man has been charged following reports a woman had been assaulted
Officers were called to Baronswood Way on Saturday 10 October, following reports a woman had been assaulted.Cameron Burgess, 30, of Clearwater, Colchester, was...
A Gosport pub and a Southampton restaurant have both been ordered to pay £1000 fines for breaching COVID restrictions.
Hampshire Constabulary has issued a £1000 fine to The Jolly Roger on Priory Road, Gosport after it was found to have breached coronavirus restrictions on...
A sex offender from Tunbridge Wells has been jailed after he assaulted an elderly woman in her own home
Soufyan Yahyaoui has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after subjecting the victim to a violent ordeal, which left her suffering injuries...
Driver of 450K Super Car that left Four People in Hospitial has been arrested by Police
The driver of a 450K Ferrari 485 has been arrested following a six-car crash in Croydon last night (November 6). Emergency services were called to Gravel Hill...
UPDATED:A man has been jailed after an investigation led by the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command revealed he was attempting to buy a grenade, which he was planning to use to target a police station.
Mohammed Chowdhury, 24 of Bethnal Green, east London was arrested in February 2020 after a proactive police operation identified that he was attempting...
Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Westminster have made a fourth arrest
Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Westminster have made a fourth arrest. A murder investigation was launched on 15 July after 18-year-old Ahmed...
Murderer urged to stand up and be a man and face justice after fleeing country 12 years ago
Detectives investigating the murder of Norwegian student Martine Vik Magnussen are renewing their appeals for the person sought in connection with her death to...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a caravan alight on the A21, near Pembury
Two fire engines attended and crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames. No casualties were reported. It’s believed the caravan had been...
A man who attacked a woman from behind with a pint glass in a pub, leaving her scarred for life, has been jailed
Lucy Nobile received deep cuts to her cheek, neck and lips, and a broken jaw during the assault in Colchester at about 12.30am on 3 September. James...
An organized crime group have been sentenced to 16 years in prison as part of a large-scale drug operation
Lester Purdy, aged 66, of Station Road, Ide, pleaded guilty in Exeter Crown Court on 13 October to conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs and of...
A woman and child reported missing have been found safe and well
An appeal the was issued as the 22-year-old woman and her baby son who had links to the Romney Marsh area had not been seen since Wednesday 28 October 2020. ...
Met police officers arrested 40 people suspected of online child abuse
Met police officers have arrested nearly 40 people suspected of online child abuse offenders and protected more than 130 children during a week of action...
Imitation handgun seized following disturbance in Leysdown
An imitation handgun was seized by officers responding to a report of a disturbance in the Isle of Sheppey. Kent Police was called to Leysdown Seafront at 3...
Area Declared safe after Suspect Find of Eight Pieces of Ordnance in Gosport
An area that has been sealed off by Police and Coastguard has been declared safe this after. Police Coastguard and EOD experts spent the morning at the site...
Have you seen 14-year-old, Alicia Rico-Lloyd?
She has been missing since yesterday night, Friday 11 May. Last seen by staff at Maudsley Hospital, SE5 at around 21:20 hours. Concerns for her welfare. Please...
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Newham have arrested a man on suspicion of murder
The 25-year-old was arrested at an address in Newham shortly before 5am on Saturday, 12 December. He remains in custody. Police were called at approximately...
A Sheffield man has been sentenced to time in prison for illegal possession of a firearm, as officers continue to take action against those involved in gun crime across South Yorkshire
Junaid Maroof, 26, of Edgedale Road appeared before Sheffield Crown Court last week (Friday 19 March) and was sentenced to six years and three months in...
Businesses are being urged to get ready
Businesses are being urged to get ready as over 2,000 businesses a day sign up for Making Tax Digital for VAT Almost 1.2 million businesses have one month to...
Two 14-year-old boys have been found guilty at Reading Crown Court of the murder of Oliver Stephens, 13, who was “lured” to a park in the Berkshire town and fatally stabbed
Two boys on trial for the Murder of Oliver Stephens have been found guilty by the jury following a fatal stabbing after they lured him to the park. More...
Motorcyclist flown to hospital following A27 Collision in Farlington
An Accident on the eastbound carriage approaching the A3M, has blocked lanes 2, 3 and 4. Long delays are being from M27 Junction 12. The Hampshire & Isle...
Officers searching for missing Alexander Hayter from Abbotts Ann have found a body
Officers searching for missing Alexander Hayter from Abbotts Ann have today found a body. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but his family have...
Beloved french bulldog stolen by calice thief
A family from Bishopstoke near Eastleigh in Hampshire have for the second day suffered the loss of their beloved young French Bulldog Black Marle named...
An image has been issued by police investigating reports of indecent exposure in a front garden in Snodland
A man is alleged to have repeatedly committed indecent acts outside a ground floor window of a property in Saltings Road. The first incident is reported to...
Police are concerned for the welfare of 55-year-old Joan, who has not been seen since Sunday
She is missing from The Wong, Theddlethorpe, Mablethorpe. She is described as 5ft 3 inches tall, with a medium build, grey hair with red streaks, which is...