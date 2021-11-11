BREAKING DURHAM Esh Winning

A man has been handed a life sentence and told he must serve a minimum of 24 years in prison for murdering David Teague in a horrifying attack

November 11, 2021
2 Min Read
 
Robert Askew killed the 33-year-old after holding him captive for several hours before fatally assaulting him with weapons.
The attack took place at Askew’s home in Esh Winning, near Durham City, in April this year.
Despite the efforts of members of the public and the emergency services, Mr Teague was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Earlier this month, a jury at Newcastle Crown Court found 35-year-old Askew guilty of murder. He was also found guilty of one count of assault and one count of false imprisonment against a woman who he held captive during the attack.
Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Lawrence, of Durham Constabulary, said: “This was a truly horrific crime by Robert Askew and his actions will result in David’s family and friend suffering the consequences for the rest of their lives.
“Although nothing can change what happened on that day, I hope David’s family can take some comfort in that Askew has been forced to face up to his unforgivable actions.
“The judge praised the members of the public who gave first aid and also the victims who gave evidence in court.”
“I would also like to thank the investigating officers whose professionalism and tenacity ensured we were able to put a strong case together which has resulted in Askew spending a significant number of years behind bars.”
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp