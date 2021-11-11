A Totton man has been sentenced to 5 years in prison after being found guilty of rape in August 2019
Police are urging anyone who may have seen a young man walking along the A265 between Broad Oak and Burwash Common to contact them
A pedestrian has sadly died after being in collision with a car in Broad Oak, near Heathfield. The incident involving a black Ford Fiesta occurred on the A265...
Paramedics from South Western Ambulance service and a “HART” team have all been scrambled to HMP Channings Wood in Newton Abbott this evening...
Met rejects claims that people put at risk over CBR checks
The Met rejects the suggestion that cases were improperly closed placing the most vulnerable in danger. Safeguarding is, and will always be, of paramount...
A 14 year old boy and a 15 year old boy are in custody this morning (Friday, May 10), following an assault on an 18 year old boy in Petersfield. The assault is...
Man jailed after three hurt on Southampton common
A man has been jailed for a total of six years following an incident on Southampton Common on Thursday 13 December. Officers arrived on scene just after 4.20pm...
The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency has revealed that it intends to resume driving lessons from 12th April with tests restarting 10 days after that
Since the third national lockdown was imposed at the start of 2021, learner drivers have been unable to get time behind the wheel with their instructors, or...
Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision in Dagenham
Officers were called at approximately 10:55hrs on Thursday 5 August to Princess Parade, New Road, to reports of a collision involving a van and a...
Man stabbed in Hillingdon
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a man was stabbed in Hillingdon. Police were called at around 19:50hrs on Saturday, 26 May, to a...
Merseyside Police have issued an urgent appeal for missing mum and one year old child
Maisey Roberts, 19 year old and her one year old son Leighton Jones reported missing, last seen at approximately 5pm near to Tesco Litherland, Liverpool...
A quantity of cocaine was recovered and the driver was arrested. The officers also seized a driving licence.
A suspected county lines drug dealer has been charged after proactive officers arrested him in Maidstone. At around 1.50pm on Monday 21 September 2020...
Mans body found this Morning in North Bersted after van found with dogs and no Driver
Sunday evening A number of police units from West Sussex seven in total have been reported along with an asset from the National Police air support service...
Have you seen missing Denise Jones from Bramshott?
The 82-year-old was last seen in the Limes Close area of Bramshott at around 2pm on Tuesday 7 November. Hampshire Police are concerned for her welfare and are...
Pensioners targeted in phone scam
Police issue warning after reports of a telephone scam in which victims are persuaded to disclose their PIN numbers and hand over their banks cards. On Tuesday...
Man stabbed outside O2 Academy in Brixton
Police have closed off part of the A203 by Brixton Academy following reports of disorder and a man has also been stabbed in the area. Police are...
Detectives are appealing for information after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision in Purley on New Year’s Day
Police were called at 9.38am on Friday, 1 January to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian at the junction of Plough Lane and...
Police appeal for witnesses following head on collision
Kent Police is appealing for witnesses following a collision in Headcorn which left four people injured. The collision took place on the A274 Biddenden Lane...
Calls for East London postie to be sack
Doorbell footage has captured a Royal Mail postman wiping his nose before posting letters through the door of an East London property during the COVID19...
An Isle of Wight graveyard has been placed in locked down after a serious sex attack has been carried we can reveal. Police have sealed off and remain on guard...
Red Funnel is celebrating once again after been handed a prestigious global award for excellence in health and safety practices. The cross-Solent ferry...
CCTV images have been issued after a purse was stolen from a woman shopping in Maidstone.
. It is alleged the theft happened after the victim was distracted during a visit to Lockmeadow Market. The victim attended the location on 24 July 2021 and...
Police are appealing for information after a disabled man’s bicycle was stolen in Worthing
Officers from Sussex Police are appealing for information after a disabled man’s bicycle was stolen in Worthing. The victim, a 66-year-old local man, had left...
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a serious collision left two people dead.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a serious collision left two people dead. Officers were called at 1.17pm on Thursday, 20 February...
Second Southsea Cafe Burgled and Ransack
A second Southsea café has been broken into in the space of two weeks – also early on a Monday morning. The owners of HUIS on Elm Grove discovered the...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service is reminding the public to always safely dispose of cigarettes following a fire in an industrial container on Cannon Lane in Tonbridge.
Two fire engines were sent to the incident, and crews used a fogspike, a main jet, and water from a local hydrant to tackle the deep-seated blaze. No...