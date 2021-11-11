BREAKING HAMPSHIRE TOTTON

A Totton man has been sentenced to 5 years in prison after being found guilty of rape in August 2019

Ian Malcolm Cookson, aged 55, of Powell Crescent in Totton found guilty of raping a 49-year-old woman at her home address in Eastleigh between 4pm and 5pm on Thursday 1 August 2019.
The woman had agreed to meet Cookson for a drink in a local bar, before he had invited himself back to the victims house, which she had agreed to. The court heard how they were talking for a period of time, before he forced himself on her and put his hands down her jeans. He then proceeded to sexually assault and rape her.
The court had heard how throughout the incident, the woman had protested and shouted at him to stop the attack.
Detectives investigating the rape arrested Cookson in early August 2019 and was summoned to court to face charges of rape in October 2020.
Today, Ian Malcolm Cookson has been sentenced to 5 years in prison.
Following the sentencing, Police Sergeant Williams of Hampshire Constabulary’s Western Investigation team, said:
This was a truly harrowing crime resulting in Cookson attacking a woman in her own home – a place where she should be safe.
Today, I would like to pay tribute to the woman for the courage that she has shown throughout the investigation; we understand it is not ever easy for victims to have to re-live what happened to them.
“Our Operation Amberstone team is dedicated to providing the best response to reports of rape. This includes the use of Specially Trained Officers who are assigned to victims and support them throughout in partnership with victim services.
Rape investigations are some of the most complex cases we work on, and we are working hard in partnership with CPS Wessex to identify offenders and get justice for victims. Everyone with a role in investigating and prosecuting these crimes chooses to work in this area of policing.
“We want to show you that no matter the circumstances, we are committed to supporting survivors of rape and sexual assault and we will do everything we can to identify offenders and put them in front of a court.
“I hope this sentence today goes someway to giving the woman closure and reassures her, and the communities across Hampshire, that justice has been served.”
If you’ve been a victim, please report rape or sexual assault as soon as possible. Even if you’re not 100 per cent sure, we’d sooner hear from you so that we can make sure you’re safe. If you’re not ready to talk to the police just yet, that’s OK. There are a range of places to get support, advice and medical help.
You can speak to a number of organisations in confidence and what you tell them won’t be shared with the police unless you ask for it to be.
