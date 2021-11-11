Police are appealing for information following a burglary at an address on Twyford Avenue, Portsmouth.
You may also like
Concern grows for teenager missing from Basingstoke since Tuesday
Police are asking the public for help to trace and find a missing teenager from Basingstoke. They are concerned for the welfare of a 14-year-old girl who has...
Police Close Itchen Bridge following Serious Incident
Itchen bridge has been closed this morning as a person is threatening to jump off. Police have sealed off the bridge in both directions after they were called...
Missing Essex man Edward Jerram now believed to be in South Wales
Officers looking for 21 year-old Edward Jerram, who is missing from Moreton, now believe he is in South #Wales. Edward was reported missing on 6 June and an...
Fire crews tackle washing machine a blaze in Canterbury
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a washing machine alight in a house in Pine Tree Avenue, Canterbury. Two fire engines attended and crews wearing...
Twenty-six people reported for summons in relation to fixed penalty notices following a car meet in Alton
A total of twenty-six people, many of whom were men and women aged in their twenties, have been reported for summons in relation to fixed penalty notices...
pensioner Sad to report this evening that officers searching for a missing person have located the body of a woman in Milton Keynes. Susan McGarragh, aged 71...
Arson Attack during high value burglary at Archery club in New Forest
Police are appealing for witnesses after an archery club was damaged by fire during a burglary in Exbury, New Forest. In the early hours of the morning on...
Mothercare Set to Close on the Isle of Wight
Mothercare on the Isle of Wight is about to face the chop as the company faces a bleak future with growing and pressing financial stresses upon the business...
Inside the London Fire Brigade
Last month London suffered its most devastating fire since the blitz. The Grenfell Tower tragedy shook Britain to the core and on the front line of the...
Surrey Detectives trawl of CCTV secures 65 year jail terms for million pound robbery
Four men have been found guilty of robbing a salesman of millions of pounds worth of jewellery in a car park in Staines-upon-Thames last year. Lee Jason...
Officers attended where a man was found with a head injury and taken to a local hospital it follows a disturbance involving a group of men
Kent Police was called at around 8.50pm on Friday 9 July 2021, to a report of a disturbance involving a group of men taking place in Milton Road. Officers...
A retired nurse who sent a Member of Parliament with Pakistani heritage a racially abusive email has been sentenced
Ian Brown, 60, sent Bradford MP Naz Shah an email citing forced marriages, honour killings, grooming gangs and female genital mutilation. He said: “I’m sure...
A man who photographed and filmed himself sexually abusing two young children has been jailed
Ryan Nahirny, 35, was found out when several indecent images of children were discovered on his phone in August this year. Nahirny, of Salcombe Road, Basford...
Residents’ shock as armed police descend on street and surround house
Residents were left in shock when armed police surrounded a semi-detached house in Chingford on Wednesday evening. A number of police vehicles were seen on...
Residents evacuated from Isle of Wight Caravan Park
Fire crews from Shanklin and Sandown have been called to deal with the high voltage power pole fire that broke out on the Lower Hyde Holiday Park in Shanklin...
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. following a fatal collision in Herne Bay
Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Herne Bay. At around 10.30pm on Wednesday 14 October 2020, a black Peugeot 3008 was...
Missing man from Folkestone
Officers are appealing for information into the whereabouts of a man reported missing from Folkestone. Timothy Goody, 44, was reported missing from the...
The Met Police have been informed that a man who was being treated in hospital after officers were called to an address in Haringey has died
Detective Chief Superintendent Treena Fleming, in charge of policing for Enfield and Haringey, said: “We are all truly saddened by this development, and...
A man has died in hospital after being found with injuries In Wealdstone
A man has died in hospital after being found with injuries near the junction of Whitefriars Drive in Wealdstone next to the High Street. Whitefriars Drive has...
A man has been given a restraining order after he admitted stalking and harassing a woman in north east London
Alan Woods, 51 of Lake Mead, Essex, was sentenced at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 8 September to a five-year restraining order against the...
Portsmouth Police are looking for anyone that witnessed a hit and run on the junction of New Road East and New Road today around 6.55pm Sunday 11th April...
Man arrested for possession of firearm after Orpington Burglary
Shortly before 2am on Friday morning Officers from the Met Police attended a distressed woman after a man broke into her home whilst she slept and made...
Shopkeeper has bottle Smashed over his head in Gang attack in Penge
Detectives have released footage of a man they are seeking in connection with an assault on a member of staff in a shop in Penge. Police were called to...
Do you know who any of these people are?
Police want to speak to them after a 17-year-old boy was approached by a group of four people and robbed of his iphone 11 and airpods at around 4.45pm on...