Witnesses are sought to an attempted robbery in #Maidstone which saw a teenager threatened with a knife
A 13-year-old boy has been charged with wildlife crime offences in connection with the death of a hedgehog that reportedly suffered “multiple stab wounds”
The animal was taken to a vet by Motherwell District Wildlife Protection after it was found injured outside Brannock High School in North Lanarkshire on...
A man who subjected his former partner to violent abuse has been sentenced to 25 months in prison
Palito Arteaga-Aponte, 46, of Woolborough Road, Crawley, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on 13 April after he was convicted of seven offences between June...
David Fuller, 67, previously from East Sussex pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court on 4 November 2021 to the murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in 1987
Fuller had previously also pleaded guilty to 51 further charges relating to sexual offences, including section 70 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 and...
Woman dies in fatal collision in New Cross collision
Detectives are appealing for information and dash-cam footage after a pedestrian was fatally injured following a collision with a motorcyclist in New Cross...
Teen arrested in Hounslow murder probe
A murder investigation has been launched in Hounslow after a man died in hospital after he was found with a head injury. Police were called shortly before...
Harry Joyce Arrested by Police on Suspicion of Murder of Perry Cardy
Harry Joyce has been arrested by detectives from Hampshire Police Major Crime team we can reveal His arrest comes along with two other following the attack...
Teenager airlifted after stabbing attack at Waltham Forest College in East London
A teenager has been treated by air ambulance doctors and flown to the Royal London hospital after a stabbing that took place within the college. ...
Shane Brannigan Pays Child Groomer a Christmas Visit Part One
Seven Thousand People logged on and watched a Facebook live broadcast of Shane Brannigan as he confronted John Sheppard after he though he was going to meet an...
Fresh calls have been made to deport members of a notorious grooming gang after one of the men was spotted in the town where he abused young girls more than a decade ago
Qari Abdul Rauf, Abdul Aziz and Adil Khan were jailed in 2012 for attacks in Rochdale, Greater Manchester. The trio have been facing deportation since 2018...
Yulia Skripal Speaks out about Treatment at Salisbury District Hospital
“I was discharged from Salisbury District Hospital on the 9th April 2018. I was treated there with obvious clinical expertise and with such kindness...
Person Hit by Train at Southend Central Railway station
A person has been hit by a train at Southend Central train station, Multiple police units and paramedics being seen rushing to the area. An Air Ambulance has...
Northampton Hospital on Lock Down after Suspect Liquid is Found in Man’s Vehicle
The Northampton General Hospital Accident and Emergency department is under lockdown this morning (Friday 3rd November) following the discovery of an unknown...
The Met virtually welcomed its latest round of recruits at the end of last month, with 320 trainees taking their first steps to becoming police officers
Baby involved in hit and run in Penge
A baby boy involved in a collision on Croydon Road, Anerley, Sunday, 13 January, has died in hospital. 8-month-old Luciano Newman passed away yesterday. His...
Thieves make off empty hand from cashpoint raid
Police are appealing for witnesses after a fire was set deliberately to a cash machine at Sainsbury’s Local in Camberley in the early hours of this morning...
Appeal after racist abuse at Stratford station
Officers investigating a hate crime where a man was racially abused at Stratford station believe he can help with their enquiries. The incident happened at 3...
Police in Newham appeal for information on missing man
Police in Newham are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 19 year old male from Stratford. Hamid Sharifi, was last seen at 23:12 hrs on...
The emergency operation kicked in with officers in the potential flood area evacuating 1,000 people. At the dam, it was critical that sandbagging was completed to try to prevent the structure from collapsing
Derbyshire’s PC Geoff Marshall put his life on the line to save thousands of others, earning him a nomination for his ‘outstanding bravery’. He helped to...
A suspect has been arrested after an eagle-eyed Police Community Support Officer spotted him hiding behind a bush in Ashford town centre
PCSO Luke Jones, who was off-duty at the time, became suspicious after he spied a man crouching behind the foliage in Vicarage Lane during the evening of...
A Ventnor man has been jailed for ten years for sexually abusing a child and being found in possession of thousands of indecent images
Michael Anthony Henderson, 32, came to police officers’ attention after accounts he was using on online forums to discuss child abuse were identified...
Some £7,000 loss and damage has been caused to St Richard of Chichester’s Church, Langney, Eastbourne,
Volunteers from the Special Constabulary have taken part in an operation to help police the streets of Medway for an entire day
On Saturday 24 April 2021 a total of 22 special constables assisted regular officers in dealing with a range of issues, which included successfully locating...
50 years Since Dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard with Joe And Petunia
Did you know that 50% of people still don’t know to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard in a coastal emergency – despite the phone service being launched half...
Emergency services called to collision involving motorbike near Newport
Emergency services have been called to a collision involving a motorbike on the outskirts of Newport this afternoon. Officers from the Joint Armed Road...