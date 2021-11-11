BREAKING CHELMSFORD ESSEX

Officers investigating a theft from the M&S at the Clock Tower Retail Park in #Chelmsford have released a CCTV image of two people they want to speak to

November 11, 2021
1 Min Read

It was reported a woman had her purse stolen on 22 August.

Officers need you to contact us if you recognise the pair.
If you have any information you can submit a report online at link" href="https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.essex.police.uk%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR0CZU1Q679l6S5cFZLTyRuHSeqFCjxrfC70DgevDEgvIjlWnEbDn4bq7G8&h=AT0oXb-U1qVexfa7P940SpKiy6DXvSfN9j-jOMf7N-8EmCuLIuDVpXiNyrEXD-p4H4sY0vD3ItL_z7nbriphw8jX08_P5AdC-dWgqjW1B8OLZRgOoP3URpNmw5B-pH4GRDKQwQA&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT14C8LMTQ9F9YoaLTmqbiB39_0cIT-bV8HILy1rxj9Wb7lXCMPbeL9ov00WQ1RKTI22C7fpNhxwPaebUU0yhBAnTZdqrZa9V0gCczQxooSp2DzTCgwNahPxNZb5TrPELmT-lSTyH5B6WXd9EgiGTHiznThE8uXjXhoUysRieKAAG0S-DjX2jL9R9CHJSxkkKi51SG6HNh12wg" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Please quote the crime reference number 42/177270/21.
You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
