Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing on a man on the Isle of Dogs have named a man they urgently want to speak to in connection with their enquiries

Kwabena Boateng, 20, of Dod Street, E14 is described as 6ft 2inches tall, of medium build with short hair and speaks with a London accent.

He was last seen leaving a hotel in Commercial Road in Tower Hamlets on the afternoon of 22 September.

The appeal comes after police were called at 8.26pm on Tuesday, 21 September to East Ferry Road, E14 following reports of a group of males fighting.

Officers responded and found 33-year-old Mohamed Ensser suffering from stab injuries.

Officers administered CPR prior to the arrival of London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics.

Despite their best efforts Mohamed, who was from Leyton, was pronounced dead at the scene at 20:52hrs.

His next of kin were notified and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination took place on Thursday, 23 September, and found the cause of Mohamed’s death to have been a stab wound to the neck and hypovolemic shock.

A murder investigation was launched by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Detective Chief Inspector Larry Smith, who leads the investigation, said: “We would urgently like to speak to Kwabena Boateng in connection with the investigation. Anyone seeing Boateng should not approach him, but should call 999 immediately.

“I would also ask if you have information, images or footage relating to any stage of this incident please do feel free to approach officers in the area, or, if you prefer, contact us directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“No matter how small or insignificant your information seems, it could be a missing piece of the puzzle or may confirm information provided by someone else. If you can help, please do make the call.”

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information should call the Incident Room on 020 8345 3895, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 7234/21Sep21 or Op Teramo.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers_uk.org. They do not ask your name and cannot trace your call or I.P address.