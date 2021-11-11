Detectives investigating the rape of a woman in Camden have released a new CCTV image of a man they would like to identify and speak to in connection with the investigation

On Sunday, 3 October, a 24-year-old woman reported that she had been raped by a man in an alleyway off Camden High Street shortly after 11.30pm on Saturday, 2 October.

The woman, who had left a nightclub to go and get some food at a kebab shop across the road, was followed by the man.

He talked to her in the shop and groped her. She attempted to move away numerous times, but he did not leave her alone.

When she left the shop, the man followed her into an alleyway and raped her.

Detective Constable Max Orange, the investigating officer, said: “Our investigation is progressing, however we really need the public to help us identify this man. I am confident that someone knows who this man is and we need you to come forward either to the police, or anonymously via Crimestoppers. The most important thing is telling us what you know.

“I know that there are heightened concerns about violence against women in our city and we are working tirelessly to solve this crime and bring the person responsible to justice. Officers are continuing to support the victim as our investigation progresses.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 7877/20OCT. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.