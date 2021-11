Marcus Naptali Clarke, 25 of Greenford Road, Harrow attended a north London police station on Wednesday, 10 November.

He was charged later that day with causing grievous bodily harm with intent (Section 18).

He has been remanded in police custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 11 November.

The charge relates to an incident that took place at around 2.15am on Monday, 1 November.

A 21-year-old woman sustained facial injuries requiring hospital treatment.