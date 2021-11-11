Detectives are appealing for information after the victim of a collision in Tottenham died from his injuries

Police were called at 10:54am on Wednesday, 3 November to reports of a moped in collision with a truck at White Hart Lane, N17.

Police, the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London’s Air Ambulance attended.

At the scene, the moped rider – a 59-year-old man – had suffered a serious head injury. He was taken by LAS to an east London hospital where his condition was critical.

He sadly died a week later on Wednesday, 10 November. His family are aware.

The driver of the truck stopped at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs. He was taken to a west London police station and was released under investigation.

Detective Sergeant Becca Collens, of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “This collision took place in daylight hours on a busy road and it is likely that someone with dash cam will have captured it on their equipment.

“If you were in the White Hart Lane area mid-morning on the 3rd of November please do check your dash cam for footage.

“Similarly, there were a number people on the Asda petrol station forecourt at the time of the incident and I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t yet spoken to police. If you saw anything, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. “

Enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information should call the Serious Collision Witness Line on 020 8246 9820, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 3542/03Nov.