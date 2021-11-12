Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Southampton this morning (11 November).

At 6.07am we were called to a serious collision involving a cyclist and a lorry in Western Avenue, Southampton.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 28-year-old man from Dudley has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody at this time.

Were you in the area at the time? Do you have dashcam footage of the incident?

Contact us on 101 or report online, quoting 44210452604.