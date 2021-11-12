Two men have been charged as part of a drugs investigation by the Merseyside Organised Crime Partnership (OCP). Merseyside Police

Last night Richard Weild was charged with conspiracy to supply heroin, cocaine and cannabis and also possession of criminal property.

John Morris was charged with conspiracy to supply heroin, cocaine and cannabis. The men will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court today.

The suspects and two other people were arrested on Tuesday night at four addresses in Wavertree and Knotty Ash, in Liverpool, and Wallasey, the Wirral, as part of an investigation into the supply of cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

The investigation was part of Operation Venetic – the UK law enforcement response to the takedown of encrypted comms platform EncroChat.

Significant quantities of suspected heroin, cocaine and cannabis were seized and taken for forensic testing. High-value goods were also recovered under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Fighting the Class A drugs threat is a key priority for the OCP in its mission to protect the public.

