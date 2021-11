The 35-year-old man was arrested on the morning of Wednesday, 10 November at an address in north London on suspicion of membership to a proscribed organisation (contrary to Section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000).

The address was searched. The man was detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE), and taken to a London police station. He has since been bailed to a date in mid-December.

The arrest relates to suspected membership to an extreme right-wing group. Enquiries continue.