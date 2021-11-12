A police officer has been dismissed without notice at the conclusion of a misconduct hearing.

PC Joseph Thompson, attached to the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, was alleged to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of equality and diversity and discreditable conduct.

It was alleged that on Tuesday, 6 October 2020, PC Thompson published three posts on a personal social media account which were of a homophobic and sexual nature.

After hearing all of the evidence, the independent chair found the allegations proven at the level of gross misconduct.

Chief Superintendent Simon Ovens, of RTPC, said: “Officers are regularly reminded of the importance of adhering to professional standards and this includes their conduct on social media.

“We expect exemplary standards from our people and this is non-negotiable whether on or off duty or in public and private forums – there is no distinction.

“We hope this shows that we take action when inappropriate behaviour comes to light and that there is no place for this kind of language or attitude within the Met.”