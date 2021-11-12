Safeguarding alert after fake football scout makes approaches and takes pictures of children at two Maidstone football clubs

Kent FA has been informed about a man approaching children playing at Gatland Park (ME16) and claiming to be a Maidstone Scout. He has also claimed to be from certain Soccer Schools as well.

A number of incents have been flagged and have occurred in the Maidstone area.

A club has reported that there has been a man hanging around at Gatland Park (ME16) for a few weeks on a Wednesday evening when they train. On the last occasion, and possibly on others, he took pictures of the children. The coaches went over and told him to leave the park and to desist from taking pictures. The man left.

He has claimed to be a scout for Maidstone Utd and has given trophies to a couple of the children. This gift-giving didn’t occur at training.

The club has spoken with the children about Stranger Danger and reinforced that they must not talk to strangers or accept gifts. The club has also made the parents aware of the children who have received the gifts.

A second incident that has been reported is the same man has been reported to have shown up at KSport’s Cobdown ground over the weekend where he was seen observing youth games.

The man, on this occasion, claimed to be a Crystal Palace scout. CP have denied knowledge of the man as a scout for their club.

The incident has been reported to the police.

The club has reported the particulars to Kent Police:

Black man, thought to be African

Early 20s

Always in England kit, carrying a football

5’7/5’8

Thought to live local as has been seen locally in the area

Please can you report any such incidents to the Police on 101 as they are aware and investigating?