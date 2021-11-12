A suspected county line drug dealer is to appear in court charged with offences in Hythe

Following an investigation by Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team, a warrant was carried out at a property in Hythe during the morning of Monday 8 November 2021. Officers seized class A drugs and a quantity of cash, as well as a mobile phone.

Harry Poore, of Dymchurch Road, Hythe, was charged the following day with being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine. He was also charged with possessing cocaine and heroin and possessing criminal property.

The 19-year-old appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 10 November. The case will next be heard at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 13 December.