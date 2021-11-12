Gang rip out cash machine using a digger in Canterbury raid

Kent police Police are investigating after thieves targeted an ATM machine at the Family Shopper store on St. Martins Hill, Canterbury

The attempted theft took place using plant machinery stolen from a nearby building site. The large yellow digger was driven down the road before the gang of men left it abandoned in the middle of the road.

The cash machine was left at the scene. One resident who watched the drama unfolded explained that there wouldn’t been much cash in the machine as the owner always empties it at night and puts it out of service.

Armed Police were also called to the incident in attempts to try and track down the gang.

If you saw or heard anything unusual or suspicious or have any information contact us on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously.