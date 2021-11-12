Information is sought following the attempted theft of a cash machine in Canterbury

The incident, at a shop on St Martins Hill, was reported to Kent Police at 2.36am on Friday 12 November 2021.

It was reported that a digger had been driven into the front of the building, causing a substantial amount of damage.

Two vehicles, including a white Range Rover Envoque and a white pick-up truck are said to have been outside the shop at the time of the incident and left the scene, travelling towards Littlebourne.

The cash machine was recovered on the A257, Littlebourne Road and officers arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of burglary.

The road is currently closed.

The incident is being investigated by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate and enquiries are ongoing.

Witnesses or anyone with information are urged to call the appeal line on 01843 222289 quoting reference 12-0100. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org