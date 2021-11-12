Tributes have been paid to a man who died following a collision in Colchester last month

Vadims Jevstafjevs, 37, died following a collision involving a white Mercedes and his bike in Northern Approach Road near to the junction with Bruff Close at around 7pm on 15 October.

In a statement his cousin said: “”Vadims was a simple man with a big heart. A true friend who always looked on the positive side of life and when things were tough he never gave up.

“He was like a big brother to me and he took such pride in looking after his family.

“Vadims you have left footprints on our hearts, things will never be the same for us without you, we miss you so much and hold dearly our memories of you.”

A 47 year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving has been released under investigation.

We are continuing to appeal for anyone who saw the collision or has CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to contact us.

If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex. police .uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote incident 1079 of 15 October.

You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.