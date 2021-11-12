Police are appealing for information after a woman impersonated another customer at a bank to obtain a new bank card

The woman entered a West Wickham bank on Wednesday, 6 October and purported to be another woman who held an account with the bank. She answered all of the account’s security questions correctly and ordered a new bank card in the victim’s name.

Police would like to speak with the woman pictured in connection with the incident. The woman is described as medium build, with light shoulder length hair, aged between 55 and 65 years old and has a pronounced limp.

Police believe that the woman may be part of a larger Organised Crime Group committing fraud across the capital.

Detective Constable Owen Randall, of the Met’s Economic Crime Command, said: “The individual pictured is believed to be linked to a string of offences which have caused the victim undue distress. It is imperative that police are able to speak with her in order to understand exactly what has happened.

“Whilst myself and my team continue to investigate the case at pace, I would also encourage anyone who may recognise this woman to come forward and speak with police or Crimestoppers. We believe that she may be part of an Organised Crime Group who are potentially responsible for a multitude of fraud offence.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote 6533429/21, or speak with Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.