Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 29-year-old Alex Donaghy, who has been reported missing from the Exeter area

Alex was last believed to be in the Exeter area at around 2pm on Thursday 11 November.

He is described as around 6ft, slim build, hair shaven on the sides with longer dark brown hair on top. Glasses, moustache and stubble.

Alex was wearing black trousers, black polo top, black smart style suit jacket, black doc martins shoes, silver chunky chain style necklace and believe to be carrying a black lightweight backpack containing a large black metal bottle and a door key.

It is believed Alex last known whereabouts was in the Longdown area of Exeter.

If you have seen Alex, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 0649 of 11/11/21.

Please also call if you have any information which may help us locate Alex.