Hundreds of pizzas were ordered from the Dover branch of Domino’s pizzas we can reveal and the staff at the branch couldn’t keep up with the orders

Hundreds of pizzas were ordered from the Dover branch of Domino’s pizzas in we can reveal and the staff at the branch couldn’t keep up they have to farm out the work to other stores. Border force staff came around and collected them in their enforcement vans said, one shocked staff member. Hundred of boxes can be seen littering the holding area in Dover analysis of the government department’s spending.

The Home Office spent thousands of pounds in one month on Domino’s pizzas to feed migrants arriving in the UK after crossing the Channel from France.

A disclosure log for Home Office procurement card transactions costing more than £500 for the four-week period contained five separate entries from UK Immigration Enforcement for such food orders, totalling £6,757.52.

Last night order came to nearly £10,000 pounds a source has revealed. The Border Force has declared the incident of processing the 1,000 people an critical incident and staff from as far as Liverpool have been called in to assist the overworked officers at Dover.

Some of the Pizza has just been left uneaten thrown to the floor.

The takeaways were provided while migrants were at Tug Haven, a short-term holding facility in Dover where they are first taken from the beach or sea.

The most expensive entry – £1,824 – said: “This was an urgent need to feed a large number of migrants that had been on the Tug Haven compound in Dover for over 12 hours, and were likely to stay over 24 hours due to issues blocking their movement with resources and the Irc (immigration removal centre) estate.”

An entry for £1,789 said: “Purchased by Clandestine Operational Response Team (Cort) for use at Tug Haven where we have migrants arriving on small boats. Due to the high number of migrants arriving and the length of time they had not eaten, it was agreed to purchase 200 pizzas.”

One lorry driver who shares the yard said he came back last night and it sound like they were haveing a party laughing and joking all eating pizza .

A Home Office spokesman said: “We are committed to delivering the best value for money for the British taxpayer. We ensure all spending is carefully scrutinised to make sure that every pound of taxpayers’ money is spent in the most effective way.”

Last year a watchdog said Tug Haven “resembled a rubble-strewn building site”.

Inspectors found that migrants “almost always” arrived wet and cold and then “often had to spend hours in the open air or in cramped containers”.

The then chief inspector of prisons Peter Clarke said: “Just because numbers are unprecedented, that does not mean they are unpredictable, or cannot be planned for”, adding that the arrangements at Tug Haven were not fit for even small numbers of arrivals.

At the time the Home Office said it was “fully adhering” to its statutory duties to ensure facilities are decent and humane, adding: “We take the welfare of people in our care extremely seriously.”