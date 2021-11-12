Police are asking for information following a report a woman was raped by a man in #Ashford town centre
UPDATED:Ten fire appliances have been mobilised to a major fire onboard a ship in Southampton
Ten fire appliances have been mobilised to Southampton dock to tackle a blaze that has broken out onboard a vessel that is carrying 7000 tonnes of scrap metal...
Residents are urged to be vigilant after cash and jewellery items were stolen during separate burglaries in Wateringbury and Barming
Both properties were targeted during the afternoon of Sunday 13 June 2021 and included an incident in Bow Road, Wateringbury where a handbag was stolen after...
Witnesses are being urged to come forward following a fatal collision in Ashford
At around 5.05pm on Thursday 26 August 2021, a blue Ford Tourneo and a red Honda motorbike collided at the junction of Beaver Lane and Kither Road. Kent...
Ashford man robbed and assaulted on Christmas afternoon
Witness appeal after robbery in Ashford Information is sought following a report a man was robbed in Ashford. The victim, a man in his...
The court heard that Blanch had also been convicted of 11 other sexual offences against young boys which took place in the Runnymede borough between the early 1960s and 1980s
Philip Blanch, of Belaugh Avenue in Lowestoft, Suffolk, carried out the assaults between 1975 and 1977 when the victim was between 12 and 13 years old. Blanch...
Second stabbing probe launched in Ealing
Police were called at 4.30am on Sunday, 24 November to reports of an injured male at Kingsbridge Avenue, Ealing Officers attended. At the scene two males had...
UPDATED: Fourty Firefighters called to clad covered high rise in Canning Town after balcony is ablaze
Six fire appliances and Fourty firefighters from across East London have stopped the spread of a blaze that is understood to have started after a match was...
A couple who claimed they were celebrating their anniversary at a house in Dartford were fined along with three of their guests for breaching Coronavirus regulations
Loaded handgun seized by police after vehicle stop in east London.
The Met’s Specialist Crime Command, based in east London, have recovered a loaded Glock handgun with the help of armed officers. On Tuesday, 25 May, the...
Police have recovered a body from a river in Haringey
At around 9.15pm on Wednesday, 7 October, officers from the Central East robbery taskforce were patrolling on bicycles along the River Lee towpath between...
Police are investigating an assault on a man in Harlow and are looking to trace anyone who was in the area at the time
The 19-year-old victim was cycling home from work at about 3am on Sunday 8 November.He was in Ployters Road, near the junction with Brockles Mead, and saw a...
A brazen thief who attempted to steal from a bike and was found to be in possession of a knife has been sentenced to six months imprisonment.
Robert Thomas, 34, and of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to possession of a pointed or bladed article on Thursday 6 August at North London...
A man has been charged after a seven-year-old girl was grabbed on a street in Camberwell
Clifford Daley, 33 of Southwark was charged on Saturday, 24 October with child abduction and possession of cannabis. He will appear in custody at Croydon...
Police launch murder investigation after Man shot dead in Penge
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a murder in Penge. Police were called by London Ambulance Service at around 2.20am on...
Four men have been charged as part of Operation Dextran, an intelligence-led operation to tackle the supply and dealing of Class A drugs across London and the Home Counties
A man has been convicted after he brazenly filmed himself on social media with a knife in a north London nightclub
Abel Buafo, 23 of Berry Lane, Lambeth, pleaded guilty to numerous offences between 12 March 2020 and Thursday, 29 July, including possession of a knife...
They say that life is full of lessons, and many of us find that we are going from one lesson to the next. At times, they are relatively easy to learn but at...
Two men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a 21-year-old man who died after being stabbed in a Leicester alleyway
Abdourahmaane Sidibe, 21, of Orson Street, Leicester and Ali Mohammed, 20, of Pembroke Street, Leicester, were both found guilty yesterday (Monday) of the...
Police recover loaded gun during armed stop in fight against Postcode gang war in Tottenham
In an area that is currently fighting a gang postcode war that resident make claim that the Police have lost control of. Armed Police officers carried out a...
Officers investigating a series of fires in Gillingham have charged a man in connection with the incidents
In the early hours of Saturday 25 September 2021, patrols were alerted to a number of bin and rubbish fires in Grange Road, King Edward Road, Forge Lane, High...
Manhunt after 11 year old kicked off pushbike
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses after a bike was stolen from a boy in Basingstoke. The 11-year-old boy was in Buckskin Lane...
Detectives from the West Area are appealing for witnesses as they are seeking information in connection to an attempted abduction
The incident happened at approximately 14:30hrs on Thursday, 7 January at Northala Fields, Northolt. The victim, a five-year-old boy, was approached by...
Police need your help to find Samantha Wairmu who has been reported #Missing
The 28 year olds has been reported missing from her home address in #Stanmore #Harrow if seen call police 999 Ref 21MIS005259
Four charged in £21 million pound pension fraud
Detectives investigating a pension fraud involving 275 victims have charged two men and two women. All four were charged on Monday, 6 July as follows: Rikki...