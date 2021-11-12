ASHFORD BREAKING KENT

Police are asking for information following a report a woman was raped by a man in #Ashford town centre

November 12, 2021
It was reported that the offence took place in a public car park opposite the bus stops in Park Street between 5.50pm and around 6.35pm on Thursday 11 November 2021.
We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or has private CCTV or dashcam footage recorded in the area at that time.
Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/230447/21.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website on link" href="https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fcrimestoppers-uk.org%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR3NZQobnbwhE8O5FsANXD6trq8FiO-zHsSppxiGvJpmUWICNQF2Q7UNcDY&h=AT34e7nFbc1ugYlg3G57zYNxsitkhp4bl2coB-D4qt79Obv4k3y3xAlVgAlmkslaLxPwbJ4yTiWXOAR6hK2GxcrRw_uKUOstG-3kuXZR_fFrmJywc0jOIN2m4OS8LbUfFDXvW8I&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT3_-pG2dHZ5zVo9n223NFbtyBGPo0s3U3Dt6rYZAnJx5xMZdX_IK8Y_6D05LlbUPaZu5G9WPOTWx2glHSrQtkmRtdqdKBjiqsKY-oqa0XLBHE-V7_veUwDfACbdURz7_mFbdSac75X0p8t0Qd99Ei0BmrOJhtjkDqP8VqP1pC0IjuUts73Np1jUUeZzgtL3dg38MUHf" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.
