One dead and woman in her 80s fighting for her life in Brentford attack

An investigation has been launched after two people were stabbed at around 8pm on Friday, 12 November, in Albany Parade, Brentford.

One man, believed to be aged around 20 years, was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing to establish his identity, as such his family have not yet been informed. A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

A woman, aged in her 80s, was taken to hospital suffering stab injuries. Her condition is believed to be critical.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances. At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that the incident is linked to terrorism. There has been no arrest.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call 101 ref 6423/12nov