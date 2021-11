The westbound carriage remains closed

These roadworks are overrunning due to complications with re-installing a barrier.

Traffic is being diverted via the hollow square diversion symbol:

Exit the M20 at J9

Join the A20 westbound and continue through Charing and Lenham before re-joining the M20 at J8

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.