Ambulance windscreen smashed whilst responding to emergency

Ambulance bosses are appealing for members of the public to help them identify the individual(s) who smashed the window of an ambulance whilst it was responding to a 999 call.

The incident happened on Alcester Road, Moseley, at about 9.15pm last night (Thursday).

The crew, who thankfully were unhurt in the incident, were travelling on blue lights at the time, responding to a medical emergency at a private address. Another ambulance was immediately dispatched to the patient by the Trust’s Emergency Operations Centre.

The damaged ambulance had to be taken out of service and remains off the road today, awaiting repair which will cost hundreds of pounds.

Emergency Services Operations Delivery Director, Nathan Hudson, said: “I have to question what goes through the mind of someone to think is acceptable.

“Not only that, but given the ambulance was using blue lights at the time, whoever did this could clearly see it was responding to an emergency, what if it had been on the way to one of their family members or rushing a loved one to hospital?

“I am thankful that the staff involved escaped injury, but the situation could have been entirely different had they been hit by the object.

“The service has never been under more pressure than it is right now, and we wake up this morning with one less ambulance available to respond with as it awaits repair, which will run into hundreds of pounds.

“We will be pulling the CCTV from the vehicle and passing it to the police but we would ask for anyone who has any information about this despicable incident to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on west-midlands.police.uk and quote investigation number 20/1875068/21.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Police, said: “Right now we’re investigating this as a case of criminal damage, but things could’ve been much worse.

“We need to make sure that the person who did this does not do it again. If we’re to succeed, we need people to tell us what they saw. If they don’t want to speak to us, they can contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”