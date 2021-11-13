BREAKING GWENT WALES

The family of a 10-year-old boy who was killed by a dog have paid tribute to their “beautiful boy”

November 13, 2021
2 Min Read
 
Jack Lis died after being attacked by a dog at a friend’s house on Monday.
In a statement released through Gwent Police, his family have said: “We are absolutely heartbroken. Our lives will never be the same without Jack.
This is not something any parent should ever have to be writing. We have so many words we want to say about our beautiful boy, but they do not seem enough. We love him more than words can describe.”
They added that Jack “made us the proudest parents and family on the planet” and that he was “the sweetest of boys”.
“We will forever miss his quirky ways and his stories that he would spend so long telling us,” they said. “He’s forever in our hearts. Sweet dreams Jack, our perfect boy.”
It comes as Gwent Police said a 28-year-old woman from Caerphilly had been released on conditional bail after being arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control which resulted in Jack’s death.
They added two men – a 34-year-old from the Mountain Ash area and a 19-year-old from the Caerphilly area – had both been released after voluntarily speaking to police over being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.
Chief Superintendent Mark Hobrough said: “The work to identify the breed of dog involved this attack continues.
“I understand that there is a lot of interest about this in our communities.
“It is vital that people are considering the tone and language used in comments posted on social media about the identities of anyone involved in this matter as part of our enquiries.
“It is important that people think about how their social media comments or posts could impact the ongoing investigation, and Jack’s grieving family.
“Once again, my condolences and thoughts are with Jack’s family, friends, school friends and everyone affected by this within the community.”
