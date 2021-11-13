Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information after two men sustained gunshot injuries in Ealing

Police were called shortly before 5.30am on Saturday, 6 November to reports of a stabbing and shots fired on Standard Road, NW10.

Police, including firearms officers, and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene and found a 28-year-old man with stab and gunshot wounds. He was taken by LAS to hospital where his injuries have since been deemed non-life-threatening.

Another man, aged 31, also sustained a gunshot wound to his hand and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command (Trident) are investigating. They would like to speak with anyone who was in the area of Standard Road and saw or heard anything suspicious.

At this early stage there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information that could help the investigation is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 1616/06Nov.