A Met investigation into firearm offending has led to the arrest of a 31-year-old man in Hackney for possession of firearms with intent to endanger life on Thursday, 12 November at his home address.

Detective Inspector Glenn Butler from Specialist Crime, said “The work our teams are carrying out through intelligence-led operations in areas of heightened gun and gang activity shows our commitment to tackling gun crime and violence on the streets.

“We want to make the streets a hostile place for those involved in firearms and this joint operation by the Central East BCU and Specialist Crime is a great example of that.”

During the arrest, the suspect’s address was searched and three handguns and eight rounds of ammunition were recovered.

Class A drugs were also recovered at the address.

The suspect remains in custody at an east London police station.