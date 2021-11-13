A man reported to police after wearing T-shirts supporting proscribed terrorist groups has admitted offences under the Terrorism Act

Feras Al Jayoosi, 34 of Swindon was observed on Tuesday, 8 and Wednesday, 9 June wearing two T-shirts in Golders Green in north London – one bearing the logo of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group, and the other with the Hamas Izz al-Din al-Qassem Brigades logo. Both are proscribed terrorist organisations.

The sightings were reported to police, and officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command (SO15) launched an investigation.

Al Jayoosi was quickly identified as the person wearing the T-shirts, and was arrested at his home address two days later, on Friday, 11 June.

Further enquiries revealed he had worn the Hamas Izz al-Din al-Qassem Brigades T-shirt in Swindon on Sunday, 30 May.

He was charged on Wednesday, 27 October.

Appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 12 November, Al Jayoosi admitted to four charges of wearing an article, namely a T-shirt, in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he was a supporter of a proscribed organisation, contrary to section 13(1) and (3) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Following the pleas, he was conditionally bailed and will be sentenced at the same court on Friday, 17 December.

Commander Richard Smith, who leads the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “Al Jayoosi’s actions caused a great deal of concern within local communities, and an investigation was quickly launched as a result of a call to police.

“This case further underlines how important information from communities is to our work, and how seriously we take reports of this nature.

“I would urge anyone with concerns or suspicions about crime in their neighbourhood to call police – we will listen, and we will act.”