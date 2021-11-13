Three years’ imprisonment has been imposed on a #Sheppey man who was found in possession of more than 1,000 indecent images of children
Man hold police to ransom on Chatham roof top
[ytp_video source=”O5aoEvBi8sk”] A major road in Chatham remains under police lockdown after a man who is understood to be...
A number of people who broke Tier 4 restrictions so they could gather to play Dominoes together in a restaurant have been fined by police
On Tuesday, 29 December, officers from the Met’s Central East BCU were called to a restaurant on Whitechapel Road, E1. When they arrived the restaurant owner...
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered serious head injuries in Hastings
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered serious head injuries in Hastings Officers responded to reports of a domestic incident within a...
Tributes have been paid to a great-grandmother who died after trying to escape an arson attack at her home in Balsall Heath
Peggy Wright suffered serious injuries after jumping from a window to escape the fire in Lapworth Grove on Sunday morning (18 April). The 83-year-old was...
Farm worker convicted after cyclist left brain damaged by loose straw bales
A farm worker has been convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after failing to secure a load of straw bales which fell on to a cyclist...
Met Police take over Essex Murder invesigation
The Met Police have confirmed that they have taken primacy for the investigation into a man found with stab injuries in Essex. The man who has been...
Concerns for missing pregnant mum from Croydon
Please help officers from Croydon who are trying to locate a vulnerable missing person Sibel Niyazi who is 29 years old. She is currently seven months...
Detectives investigating a fatal shooting in Brixton have made two arrests
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on the evening of Thursday, 21 October. A second man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender...
Two charged with Enfield murder
Detectives investigating the murder of 23-year-old Russell Jordan Jones in Enfield have charged two men with his murder. [E] Bilkan Bilkaner – 20 and...
Three arrested after groups gathered for various causes in Brixton, Lambeth
The Metropolitan Police Service has today, Saturday, 1 August overseen a number of groups gathered for various causes in Brixton, Lambeth. Officers have been...
Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ramane Wiggan in Lambeth on 27 March 2019 have charged a man
Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ramane Wiggan in Lambeth on 27 March 2019 have charged a man. Kane Gilead , 23 of Lydhurst Avenue...
Witnesses are being urged to come forward after a man was assaulted in Dover
At 11.10pm on Monday 19 April 2021, the victim was reportedly followed into Effingham Street by three men and assaulted by at least one of them. Officers...
Fire crews called to property fire in Canning town
Three fire crews and a command unit have attended a property fire in Canning town this evening. Firefighters were called to Chadwin Road just after 11.15pm on...
Officers are issuing an image of a man they would like to identify after a boy was bitten by a dog in Bournemouth
At around 8am on Friday 6 November 2020 a 12-year-old boy was waiting to cross the road on Montgomery Avenue with his friend, near to the old swimming pool...
Police were called following an incident involving a 68-year-old woman and a scrambler-style motorbike on Southampton Common shortly after 8pm on April 26. The...
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Damani Mauge in #Croydon
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Damani Mauge in #Croydon. The teenager, from Mitcham, was arrested on Sunday, 15 March. He has also been...
A unit which sees Kent Specials team up with South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) has been extended with a third vehicle launched to cover the east of the county
Until recently the Joint Response Unit (JRU) had two emergency vehicles patrolling north Kent, Medway and Swale every evening and at weekends. The units are...
Defendant charged with assaulting Kent Police officer
A defendant has been charged with seriously assaulting a police officer at Medway Police Station. Samuel Tesefay is alleged to have assaulted a Kent Police...
Police investigating the death of Frazer Brabant in Basingstoke have made two further arrests
A 23-year-old man from Basingstoke, previously arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder. A 21-year-old...
Murder Probe Police appeal for Witnesses following Man’s Death in Andover
UPDATE: Detectives investigating murder of a man in Andover are appealing for witnesses Police investigating the murder of a man in Andover are appealing for...
Fire crews have been scrambled to Wellington Barracks in Westminster following reports of smoke issuing and a fire alarm sounding
Three Fire crews have been scrambled to the Wellington Barracks. Crews were called just after 11pm on Tuesday evening. The military barracks is...
Despite engineers working through the night to locate the location of the collapse of a major sewer they have been unsuccessful. Drainage specialists were...
Teenager Motorcyclist dies following fatal collision at Whitchurch
Police were called to the scene of a road traffic collision in Whitchurch this morning. The collision involving a white Mercedes van and a blue motorcycle...
Man attacked pub staff in Portsmouth after being removed
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man we’d like to speak to in connection with an assault at the Ship Anson pub on The Hard, Portsmouth, on Saturday 27...