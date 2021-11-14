A man has been charged following a double stabbing in Brentford which left a young man dead and an elderly woman in hospital

Norris Henry, 37 of Brook Road South, Brentford was charged on Sunday, 14 November with the murder of 20-year-old Ali Abucar Ali.

He was also charged with the attempted murder of an 82-year-old woman.

He will appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 15 November.

Police were called on the evening of Friday, 12 November, to Albany Parade in Brentford where they found a man and woman suffering from stab injuries.

Ali Abucar Ali was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious condition, which has since been assessed as not life-threatening.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call 101 quoting reference CAD 6423/12Nov. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.