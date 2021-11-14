An armed robber who targeted a Medway taxi driver has been jailed

On Friday 13 August 2021, Matthew Lycett went to Maidstone Road, Chatham in possession of a knife and flagged down a passing taxi.

He asked the driver to take him to Bryant Street and once in the rear of the vehicle discussed the cost of the fare.

The driver started to move off and Lycett asked for the internal light to be switched on. At this point Lycett leaned forward and placed a knife against the victim’s ribs.

He simultaneously reached into the driver’s jacket pocket and stole £160 in cash.

Lycett threatened to cut the victim while demanding more cash and then got out of the taxi and ran off.

The police were called and officers who viewed the taxi’s security camera identified Lycett. He was arrested on 17 August and the clothing he was wearing when he committed the offence was seized at his home address.

Lycett, of Mercian Close, Rochester was later selected by the victim on an identification procedure and was charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on Friday 12 November, the 28-year-old was sentenced to four years and six months’ imprisonment, with an extended licence period of four years.

Lycett will have to serve two thirds of the prison sentence before he is eligible for release.

Detective Constable Dan Bister of the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad said: ‘Lycett is a violent offender who thought nothing of arming himself with a weapon and threatening to harm his victim.

‘Taxi drivers should be able to go about their business without fear of being robbed of their hard earned money at knifepoint. Chatham is certainly a safer place now this dangerous criminal is behind bars.’