Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire involving two HGVs at the Ashford Truck Stop at Waterbrook, Ashford

Four fire engines and a bulk water carrier were sent to the scene. On arrival crews were faced with the trailers of the two vehicles on fire. Firefighters worked hard to prevent the fire from spreading to the cabs of the HGVs. Crews used compressed air foam and main jets to fully extinguish the blaze. Both trailers had a cargo of bailed paper and were destroyed by the fire. The cabs suffered heat damage. There were no reported injuries. The fire is believed to have been accidental and the cause is thought to have been the use of a camping gas stove in between the vehicles. Crews made the scene safe after working closely with the facilities management team.