Three men convicted of violent disorder in relation to an incident in which 15-year-old Kayjon Lubin suffered a fatal stab injury have been sentenced

Raymond McGill, 18of Manwood Street, E16; Azhar Miah, 28 , of Silverland Street, Newham; and, Gift Osondu, 18 (09.06.03) Constance Street, E16, were all found guilty after a trial at the Old Bailey earlier this year.

McGill and Miah were also convicted of possession of a knife in a public place, while Osondu pleaded guilty to this charge.

McGill and Osondu were found not guilty of the murder or manslaughter of Kayjon, who suffered a fatal stab injury on 11 December last year.

They were sentenced on Friday, 12 November as follows:

– McGill, a total of two years’ imprisonment;

– Osondu, a total of two years’ imprisonment;

– Miah a total of 17 months’ imprisonment.

An investigation was launched after police were called at approximately 18:50hrs on 11 December 2020 to a shop on Woodman Street in North Woolwich.

They found Kayjon with injuries but despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination established cause of death as a single stab wound to the chest.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) established that Kayjon and his friend Miah had been involved in an altercation with McGill and Osondu in which they were all armed with knives.

Detective Sergeant Gary Harreman, the investigating officer, said: “The Met will do all it can to bring to justice those who carry knives in public and contribute to the violence on the streets of London.

“A 15-year-old died as the result of a single stab wound, demonstrating the deadly consequences of carrying and using a knife.

“My thoughts go out to his family and friends, who have lost someone who had his whole life ahead of him.”