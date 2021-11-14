Counter Terror detectives leading Liverpool Taxi explosion investigation after one person is killed and second injured

Police have confirmed that at 10.59am today (Sunday, 14 November) officers were called to reports of a car explosion at the Women’s Hospital in Liverpool city centre.

Police immediately attended, along with Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and the North West Regional Ambulance Service.

Unfortunately, one person has died and another has been taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries, which thankfully are not life-threatening.

So far we understand that the car involved was a taxi that pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred.

Work is still going on to establish what has happened and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything.

Officers are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion but given how it has happened, out of caution, Counter Terrorism Police are leading the investigation supported by Merseyside Police.

The emergency services have well-rehearsed plans for dealing with major incidents. Their response is ongoing at the hospital and will be for some time. Cordons are in place, and there are some road closures.

Officers are urging the public to remain calm (but vigilant)